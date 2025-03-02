Mark Kelly: Trump-Zelensky Dust-Up ‘Was a Dumpster Fire of Diplomacy’

Pam Key

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “a dumpster fire of diplomacy.”

