Rubio: Trump Detractors ‘Need to Grow Up and Realize’ the Ukraine War Needs to End

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” called on detractors to “grow up and realize” the Ukraine war needed to end with a peace deal negotiation.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You voted with North Korea and Russia and Be — you voted with North Korea and Russia and Belarus in the United Nations and against our Western allies.

RUBIO: No, let me tell you. All right. So you know what — do you know what the United Nations resolution was? I’ll tell you if you want to hear what it was. It basically said this has been a horrible war. It’s time for it to end. The job of the U.N. is to bring about peace in the world. I thought that’s what the U.N. was created to do, to stop wars and to prevent them, and that’s what the resolution did.

Was it antagonistic towards the Russians? No. Back to the point, but it all — it also didn’t praise the Russians. All it said is, this is a bad war. It needs to end.

And, by the way, at the Security Council, which has not been widely reported, the first resolution on Ukraine that has passed the Security Council in three years passed this week because of the leadership of President Trump, and it’s a resolution that says bad war needs to end, let’s bring the two sides together. That’s what the resolution is.

Again, what is the United Nations for? Isn’t it not a forum to promote peace in the world? And shouldn’t our president — shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a president who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of start them?

And I just don’t get it. I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump.

If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize. This is absurd. We are trying to end a war. You cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table, starting with the Russians. And – and that – that is the point the president has made. And we have to do whatever we can to try to bring them to the table to see if it’s even possible.

I’m not promising you it’s possible. I’m not telling you it’s 90 percent likely. I’m saying it’s zero percent likely if we don’t get them to a negotiating table. And the sooner everybody grows up around here and figures out that this is a bad war that’s heading in a bad direction with death and destruction and all kinds of danger surrounding it that could spiral into a broader conflict. The sooner people grow up and realize that, I think the more progress we’re going to be able to make.

But the president’s crystal clear. He campaigned on it. And he’s going to govern on it. And that is, he is going to be a president that tries to achieve peace. And he has been very clear this is a war that would have never happened had Donald Trump been in the White House. And it needs to end. And we’re going to do everything we can to end it. And in an enduring and sustainable and fair way.