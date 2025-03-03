Dem Rep. Crockett: Trump Is an ‘Enemy to the United States’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that President Donald Trump was “an enemy to the United States.”

Crockett said, “We’re talking about Ukraine, a country that was invaded first, it started off with trying to change the facts we don’t live in a world of alternative facts, trying to change the reality of who invaded who. We kept saying that Trump was nothing but Putin’s puppet. We kept saying that. he was palling around with Putin. We’ve said it all kinds of ways.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States. He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too, that you should never leave the White House, because you don’t believe that elections should take place — I don’t really understand what is going on. And I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up.”

Crockett added, “We are not living in a safe country when we decide that we are going to weaken our national security by getting rid of those that are watching our nuclear stockpile, by giving everything over to a private friend known as Elon Musk. We are getting rid of all of the inspector generals and so there’s literally a lack of checks and balances all around us.”

