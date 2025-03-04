Agriculture Sec’y: ‘Current Trade War’ Will ‘Hopefully’ Lead to ‘New Trading Partners’, We’re Also Trying to Bring Jobs Back

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed tariffs and said the push “to bring our jobs back to America, to produce within our own country’s borders is really, really important.” And “one of the silver linings of the current trade war that we’re moving into is that, hopefully, we do end up with new trading partners like India, like Vietnam, like Great Britain, across the world.” But she also believes the situation with Mexico and Canada will “get to a good place.”

Rollins began by saying, “[T]his fight for a better America, to make America great again, to bring our jobs back to America, to produce within our own country’s borders is really, really important. And I think what governor Trudeau said today about bringing on more tariffs is just part of the back and forth that’s going to happen. But, at the end of the day, the president’s vision and what he will effectuate and what he stands for is fighting for this country. And the tariffs will work. They worked before, they will work again.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “How far can this trade war potentially go?”

Rollins answered, “It’s the art of the deal, right? We only — not only have to look at Mexico and Canada, we have to look at China, but we also have to look at expanding markets. And I think one of the silver linings of the current trade war that we’re moving into is that, hopefully, we do end up with new trading partners like India, like Vietnam, like Great Britain, across the world. So, I think why Trudeau and Mexico and this president, our president is negotiating this out, and I believe that they’ll get to a good place. But while they’re doing that, we’re going to be moving out across the world to look for new export partners. And I think we’ll get there.”

