Carville: Trump ‘Actively Trying to Destroy’ U.S., Possible He ‘Hates Our Country’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump was “actively trying to destroy” the United States because it’s possible he “hates” the country.

When asked how Democrats should react to Trump’s upcoming speech, Carville said, “This man is actively trying to destroy the United States, and I think we ought to treat this moment with real gravitas. I think we’ve got a very good selection in Senator Slotkin to deliver the rebuttal. But my advice is either don’t go or go and sit on your hands and look grim, because the country is in a grim position right now. I hope the Democrats act like that.”

Carville said, “People are flummoxed, and I am too because I’ve come to think maybe Donald Trump hates the United States.”

He added, “North America, for the past 20 years, has been an economic powerhouse. I mean, if you look at the economic power of Canada, the United States and Mexico, it’s pretty impressive. You know, I don’t know, because you try to explain why is he doing this? Why is he doing this to Zelensky? Why is he voting with North Korea and Russia and, God knows, Belarus and the United Nations? I just can’t get it out of my mind that I think this man is some possibility. We have to consider the possibility that our president hates our country. People say no, he’s just full of resentment or something and that that could be true, but that does explain why he’s going out of his way to hurt the country at every juncture that he can. I mean, to the point of siding with North Korea and Belarus.”

