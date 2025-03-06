Dean: Trump Will ‘Incite Revolution if He Doesn’t Stop This Crap’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s policies were going to “incite revolution.”

When asked about tariffs, Dean said, “You know this applies not just to red states like Kentucky. We’re getting hurt badly in Vermont because we’re right next to Canada, and there are a whole lot of Canadians who own houses here, but they’re not coming to ski. We’ve got the biggest snowfall we’ve had in years and years, and Canadians aren’t coming. That’s an important part of our business. So it hurts everybody. The Canadians are mad. I would be mad, too, if some person told me that they were going to annex my country. This is ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous and it’s unnecessary.

Discussing a veteran who lost his job, Dean said, “Trump doesn’t give a damn about him all he cares about is tax cuts for his billionaire friends and himself. And now we’re seeing exactly the result of that. He’s throwing the working class people under the bus, throwing veterans under the bus, which is insane. Almost two thirds of them voted for him and he doesn’t care. All he wants is his tax cuts as his legacy as a gazillionaire and respect from all the silicon valley bros. This country is being turned upside down and Donald Trump is the revolutionary who’s going to incite revolution if he doesn’t stop this crap.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN