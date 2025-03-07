Dem Rep. Dean: Trump, ‘Cultlike Members’ Want to Axe Federal DOE So People Aren’t Educated

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) reacted to reports that President Donald Trump is planning to axe the federal Department of Education saying that “What you do want is an educated electorate, but not if you’re Donald Trump and his cultlike members. They want citizens who are not educated.”

Dean stated, “[I]t is pathetic and ironic that we start the day with the threat to cut — to close down the Department of Education. But it is no surprise. I’m a former educator. I’m a former teacher. What you do want is an educated electorate, but not if you’re Donald Trump and his cultlike members. They want citizens who are not educated. Take a look at Project 2025, page 319, the chapter on education. This is what the first sentence says, shut it down, eliminate the Department of Education.”

She continued, “I’m a mom and a grandmom. We don’t want to eliminate the Department of Education. We want our children educated so that they can grow up and be whatever they want to be. But Donald Trump doesn’t want that. Will he do it? Sure, he’ll do it. Will it stick? No. He’s so erratic. He’s so unreliable. This is an incompetent administration that is making life very difficult for my constituents.”

