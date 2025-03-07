Mitch Landrieu: ‘Donald Trump Is a Traitor to This Country’

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump is a “traitor to this country.”

Landrieu said, “I’m very disappointed in the business leadership of America. Do you really want to live in the kind of country where business leaders who are billionaires are afraid to speak because they’re afraid of a political leader? I mean, what the hell is going on in this country?”

He continued, “I think that maybe people did not think, contrary to being warned many times, that Donald Trump was going to destroy democracy, that he was going to seek retribution, that he was going to take people’s fundamental rights away. But as I said, Donald Trump is much better today at being bad than he was four years ago. And at some point, if we want to save our country and this democracy which is at threat right now, the ability to suck up to Putin and the willingness to really punish Mexico and Canada, two of our closest allies, is the surest signal in the world that our country has lost its way.”

Landrieu added, “Donald Trump is a traitor to this country. Donald Trump is really sucking up to dictators across the world. He is taking us down a path that is not good for the country.”

