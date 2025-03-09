Schiff: Trump Is ‘Destroying the Economy’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” alleged that President Donald Trump was “destroying” the U.S. economy.

Schiff said, “The president spoke for an hour and 40 minutes and had nothing to say about what he would do to bring down costs for American families that were watching that lengthy address, sit at the kitchen table hoping he would offer something to help them afford a new home or pay their rent, afford health care, or child care. There was nothing for the American people, and that’s where we need to keep our focus. I was just listening to your guest precede me trying to explain that these tariffs, these on again, off again tariffs are not about trade. It’s a drug war but next month it’s a trade war, but now it’s a drug war. It was incomprehensible, and he was trying to say job numbers that came in less than expected are somehow good news. They’re destroying the economy and they’re making it harder and harder for Americans to afford things.”

He added, “They vote for Donald Trump supposedly because they wanted lower prices, and these tariffs are just going to drive prices up. I think they already are. In California, the top issue for people is they need more housing. They need more affordable housing. well, if you begin by deporting construction workers and then you continue by raising costs on construction materials like lumber, you’re just driving those housing prices even further beyond the means of most Americans. So this is deeply destructive what they’re doing.”

