RFK, Jr. Vows ‘Radical Transparency’ on Food Supply — ‘We Are Poisoning Ourselves’

Monday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged “radical transparency” in efforts to “Make America Healthy Again.”

According to Kennedy, the current use of seed oils was having impacts on public health.

“[E]xplain the difference between seed oil and tallow and why this is a big deal, why they said we are going to RFK Steak ‘N Shake?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“Well, you know, processed foods and seed oil is one of the components of processed foods,” Kennedy replied. “And that is, you know, all the science indicates that ultra-processed foods are what are behind — the principal culprit. And it’s an extraordinary explosion, the epidemic we have of chronic disease. When my uncle was president, 3% of Americans had chronic disease. Today, 60% do. We have 66% of adults are diabetic or pre-diabetic, 38% of teens. When you and I were kids, Sean, the average pediatrician would see one case of juvenile diabetes in his lifetime, over a 40 or 50-year career. Today, one out of every three kids who walks to his office store is diabetic or pre-diabetic.”

“Diabetes and other mitochondrial diseases are now costing America more than our military budget,” he continued. “We spend two to three times on healthcare what other countries do, and we have the worst outcomes. And it’s not — and we have the best medical system in the world. We are poisoning ourselves and it’s coming from you know principally these ultra-processed foods and what we’re trying to do, and this President Trump wants us to have radical transparency and to incentivize companies like this one to switch to traditional ingredients like beef tallow.”

