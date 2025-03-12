CNN’s Kasie Hunt: Musk Sinking Trump, Honeymoon Likely Over

CNN host Kasie Hunt claimed Wednesday on “The Arena” that the honeymoon phase of President Donald Trump’s presidency was likely over.

Hunt said, “Today we are halfway through President Trump’s first 100 days in office. And there are new signs that his honeymoon with the American people on what has been his strongest issue may be over.”

She continued, “Take a look at CNN’s exclusive new poll. A majority of Americans, 56%, now say that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. He’s underwater on the issue that voters care about the most. The issue that got him elected, and this is the worst rating of Trump’s political career on the economy, worse than at any point in his first term. So is the whiplash of the past few weeks finally destroying this image Americans have of Donald Trump.”

After playing a clip from NBC’s “The Apprentice,” Hunt said, “So is the Trump honeymoon over? We should be clear. There are some positives for the president in the new poll we have here, including strong approval for his immigration crackdown. And this just in the markets stabilizing somewhat. The S&P in the Nasdaq closing in positive territory moments ago.”

Hunt added, “Their first attempt to rally after that massive selloff that was triggered by Trump’s trade war and his comments about a possible recession. Still, Trump may be putting his own political capital on the line for someone that Americans like a lot less than they seem to like the president. In our new poll, more than half of Americans have an unfavorable view of Elon Musk. He is underwater, and nearly two thirds say that Musk does not have the right experience for his role, slashing and overhauling the federal government. And yet, this is the image that President Trump is leaving all of us with.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN