Van Jones: Dems Unleashing ‘Volcanic Anger’ Towards Schumer for Caving

CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the Democratic Party had an intense anger towards Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading the vote on the Republican funding bill to prevent the federal government from shutting down.

Host Erin Burnett said, “How angry are Democrats at Leader Schumer?”

Jones said, “I’ve never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever.”

Burnett said, “Ever, wow.”

He continued, “We can be grumpy. We can be frustrated with each other. There is a volcanic eruption of outrage at leader Schumer because we want a Mitch McConnell.”

He added, “I remember when Obama had all the cards, Mitch McConnell drove Obama nuts – twisted his pinky, broke his kneecaps, and got stuff done for Republicans when they shouldn’t have gotten an inch. They got miles. We have a Senate majority leader who is beloved in this party, but we want somebody who’s gonna stand up to this bully. Stand up to this bully. Do something.”

Jones concluded, “There’s an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from running over this party. And I think Chuck Schumer has radically misread the room.”

