Waltz: ‘All Options’ Are on the Table When It Comes to Iran

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “all options are on the table” when it comes to Iran while responding to the American strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “We have seen strikes like this before under the Biden administration. The Houthis kept firing missiles. What’s different with this?”

Waltz said, “The difference is these were not kind of pinprick back and forth, what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks. This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. The difference here is one, going after the Houthi leadership and two, holding Iran responsible. It is Iran that has repeatedly funded, resourced, trained and helped the Houthis target not only U.S. warships, but global commerce, and has helped the Houthis shut down two of the world’s most strategic sea lanes.”

Raddatz said, “Let me read from what President Trump said on Truth Social. He said, ‘To Iran, support for the Houthi terrorists must end immediately. Do not threaten the American people or worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, beware because America will hold you fully accountable.’ Does that mean direct military action on Iran is possible?”

Waltz said, “All options are always on the table with the president. But Iran needs to hear him loud and clear.”

On the Iran nuclear program, Waltz added, “Iran can not have a nuclear weapon. All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one. And that’s all aspects of Iran’s program. That’s the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment. They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences.”

