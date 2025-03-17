Homan on Federal Judge Failed Attempt to Block Deportations: ‘Information Was Leaked Somehow — I Don’t Quite Know How It Got Leaked’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump border czar Tom Homan discussed the decision to defy U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg’s effort to block the administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members.

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gangs — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.

When asked how Boasberg, as the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was aware of the flight, Homan said the information got leaked.

“So, Tom, I look at this judge,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones said. “The flights were already in the air, in the international waters. How did the judge get involved? Did these immigrants that were in the country illegally, did their lawyers get involved and make a petition to the judge? How did this happen? How did the judge know about the flights being in the air?”

“Again, information was leaked somehow,” Homan replied. “I don’t quite know how it got leaked. But there was a court, a mercy court hearing, on five, five people that were on schedule to be deported. The judge had a written order that said these five people can’t be removed right now. It wasn’t until this flight was already in international waters heading down to El Salvador that the judge made some comment about returning the flights.”

He continued, “We’re already in international waters. We’re outside the borders of the United States. I’m the border czar. Once you’re outside the border, it is what it is. But they’re in international waters already on the way south, close to the landing. You know what? We did what we had to do: removed terrorists and public safety — significant public safety threats from the United States by the order of the proclamation by the president of the United States. We did the right thing.”

