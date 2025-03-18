Sanders: ‘Should Frighten Every American’ that Trump Doesn’t Respect Our Constitution

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that every American should be frightened because President Donald Trump did not “respect our Constitution.”

Sanders said, “Look, you know, the guys who wrote the Constitution back in the 1790s when nobody’s fools, what they wanted to do is have a separation of powers between the executive, the legislative, and the judiciary so that one person could not assume enormous power. And what you are seeing right now is a president who is authoritarian. He just attacked the media the other day. I think he called CNN illegal because I gather that now and then, you criticize him. He has tried to encroach on the constitutional responsibilities and spending powers of Congress, and now he’s going after the courts.”

He added, “If somebody is a corrupt judge, that person can and should be impeached, but not because you voiced an opinion. That’s why these guys have life terms: they are immune from these types of attacks and can be objective in their judgment.”

Sanders added, “We live in a society of rule of law. The Supreme Court has its power, judges have their power, and it should frighten every American, whether you’re conservative or progressive, that you have a president who does not respect our Constitution and wants more and more power for himself. It’s very dangerous.”

