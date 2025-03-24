Beshear: I Don’t Want to End FEMA, Their Current Work in KY ‘One of the Best FEMA Operations’ I’ve Seen

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) reacted to the Trump administration’s plans to eliminate FEMA by stating that he doesn’t want to axe the agency and the current FEMA operation in Kentucky is “one of the best FEMA operations I’ve witnessed.”

Beshear said, “I can tell you firsthand how important FEMA is. FEMA’s important in that emergency response stage where they surge resources that save lives, they’re important in the intermediate housing stage where we’ve got to find places for people to live that have lost everything, and they’re important in helping our families with individual assistance, something they haven’t necessarily done the best at in the past, but have gotten better.”

He continued, “And here’s the ironic part: Secretary Noem[‘s] and Donald Trump’s FEMA is in Kentucky right now, and they’re doing a good job. This is one of the best FEMA operations I’ve witnessed. They’re getting dollars into people’s hands, and they’ve been incredibly helpful. So, my message would be, first, the states cannot do what FEMA does without duplicating certain tasks 50 times over. But, second, if you’ve got an operation that’s running well, work with it, improve it, don’t eliminate it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett