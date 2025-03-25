Behar: Trump ‘Has to Go,’ GOP ‘Look in the Mirror, Is this the Country You Really Want’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans should “look in the mirror” and realize President Donald Trump “has to go.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “We were talking about top administration officials using a group chat to discuss secret war plans.”

Behar said, “Trump said it’s the only glitch in two months. That’s not true.”

She continued, “In two months he’s taken us to plenty of disaster areas like remember when he fired people who control the nuclear stockpile.”

Goldberg said, “Was that was that a glitch or something wrong with the internet?”

Behar said, “Remember when he accidentally cut funding for Ebola outbreak?”

Goldberg said, “Yes, I remember that.”

Behar continued, “When he sent back the stock market doing the hokey-pokey so we are worried about where to put our money and when to retire.”

Goldberg said, “It’s a lot of glitching.”

Behar continued, “Or when they blamed Ukraine for getting attacked. He said Ukraine attacked Russia basically, or that they were to blame for the attack. That’s four. So, that’s in two months, this guy has to go. I’m sorry, it’s done, come on.”

She added, “By the way, one thing to Republican Congress, you people need to look in the mirror. Is this the country you really want to have? Come on.”

