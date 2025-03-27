Behar: Trump Needs to Stop Blaming Biden — ‘That Ship Has Sailed’

Joy Behar demanded on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump stop blaming former President Joe Biden for problems.

Discussing the Signal chat among senior national security officials, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “This is this is part of the problem. You know, I listened when Hegseth was talking about the man he replaced. And I listened to how he told basically said you were not good at your job. You didn’t know what you were doing. Pete it’s in it’s you now. It’s you. There’s nobody else to blame. This is on you. You chose not to go through the proper protocol and everybody could have seen this. This is not the app store kind of stuff you want to be using.”

Behar said, “They also have a tendency to blame the Biden administration. It’s like, move on, that ship has sailed. I never remember in my lifetime a sitting president trashing a previous president. I’ve never heard that before. You’ve never heard, you know, Ronald Reagan didn’t do it, they’re same models.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They typically don’t do that.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “It’s the common enemy, it’s what drives their base together is the other.”

Goldberg said, “And I got to say, you know, stop treating your base like their dumb.”

