Bondi: Congress Should Not Go on Recess, We Need All Nominees Confirmed

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Attorney General Pam Bondi urged Congress to stay in session to confirm all of President Donald Trump’s nominees.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:20] “[W]hat is your message tonight to Congress, specifically members of the U.S. Senate and House, but who — Republicans and Democrats, who like to leave town on Thursday night, tonight? And they leave and they’re going to be gone for two weeks in April, when you still have a lot of key people not in top positions. What is your message to them tonight?”

Bondi responded, “We need these people, of course.”

Ingraham then cut in to ask, “Should they be taking a recess for two weeks?”

Bondi answered, “Of course not. Laura, we need to get all of — Donald Trump needs all of his nominees to be confirmed, to be in office, for public safety reasons, for all of the reasons we’ve been talking about. There are so many nominees that we have to get confirmed. We have a lot coming up, and we’ve got to get them in office to help keep Americans safe.”

Bondi added that Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is trying to do the best he can and if they keep Democrats through a few weekends, they’ll cave. And “Sen. Thune’s been great. He’s been fabulous. But we’ve got to keep people here. We’ve got to get people in office.”

