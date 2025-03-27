Mystal: ‘Incompetent Buffoon’ Trump Supporters Are ‘Clapping Like Seals’

The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump was an “incompetent buffoon.” with supporters who clap like seals.

Mystal said, “It’s no less than what we deserve. It’s certainly no less than what Trump voters deserve, because Trump is an incompetent buffoon. And he highlights hiring people based on their incompetent buffoonery as long as they are loyal to him. So now that we have elected an incompetent buffoon who is only hired incompetent buffoons, it is not surprising that our government now looks buffoonish. And that is on us, that is on voters, that is on the not just the people who voted for Trump, all the people who stay at home and decided that it would be okay for this country to embarrass itself like this, which is exactly what’s happening, which is exactly what they want.”

He added, “They want to believe that the only people who are who aren’t up to snuff, who aren’t up to running the government, are people who happen to be black or brown. That’s what they want to believe. and trump is showing them every day how stupid that is. and they don’t care. they’re still clapping like seals. so i kind of say, evidently the stupidity and buffoonery hasn’t been enough to sway enough americans against this information, against this administration. so i guess it just has to. we just have to keep going. ”

