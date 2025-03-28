Brad Schimel on Why His Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Could Make or Break the MAGA Agenda Nationally

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Judge Brad Schimel discussed the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Schimel said the race will impact “what happens in our nation going forward, not just Wisconsin” because it will put congressional district drawing out of the hands of voters and into the hands of liberal justices.

He added, “The stakes could not be higher. If we don’t restore order, if we don’t restore objectivity and humility to our Wisconsin Supreme Court, they are going to undo everything and we will not recognize this state in a few short years.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo