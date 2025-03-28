Musk: I Have Contempt for Ukraine Virtue Signalers

DOGE chief Elon Musk appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Thursday. During a wide-ranging interview, Musk discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how it would ultimately be resolved.

Musk criticized those championing the continuation of the conflict, who were doing so as a so-called “virtue signal.”

“Obviously, there are some Republicans who think supporting Ukraine is the right thing, still,” FNC host Bret Baier said. “But there is a battle back and forth about how. How do you think it comes to an end?”

Musk replied, “Well, I think there will be a negotiated peace. And the thing that we should be concerned about is we should have empathy for the thousands of people that are dying every day in trenches for no movement in the lines. The borders have remained the same. For the past two years, dozens of people have died every week for nothing. For what? And I take great offense at those who put the appearance of goodness over the reality of it. Those who virtue signal and say we can’t give in to Russia but have no solution to stopping thousands of kids dying every day. They just want that to continue forever. I have contempt for such people. And I want to make that clear.”

