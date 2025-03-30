Lankford: ‘Entirely Appropriate’ to Investigate Trump Administration Signal Chat

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was “entirely appropriate” for an inspector general to investigate the Signal chat among senior national security officials.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to get straight to this question of this potential national security breach. The Senate Armed Services Committee chair Roger Wicker, he said the incident, quote, raises questions as to the use of unclassified networks to discuss sensitive and classified information. He wants the Pentagon inspector general to investigate. Do you also want an independent investigation into how all of this happened?”

Lankford said, “It’s entirely appropriate for the inspector general to be able to look at it and to be able ask two questions. One is obviously, how did a reporter get into this thread in the conversation?”

He added, “The second part of the conversation is when individuals from the administration are not sitting at their desk in a classified setting on a classified computer, how do they communicate to each other? Currently, it’s through encrypted apps is how that communication happens. the next question is, is that the right way to be able to do it?”

