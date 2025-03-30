Markwayne Mullin: ‘No Classified Information’ in Signal Chat

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Signal chat among senior national security officials did not include classified information.

Kristen Welker said, “Do you think it was appropriate for the security team to be discussing an eminent military strike on signal, which is a commercial app?”

Mullin said, “What this shows wasn’t open conversation that was happening. There was no war plans that The Atlantic put out. What they did is they had a successful attack against the Houthis, it’s a terrorist organization that have been harassing our Navy since 2023. They attacked our navy 174 times, and the Biden administration did nothing but sit on their hands. What the Trump administration did was take the fight directly to the Houthis, so what the conversation should be is why didn’t the Biden administration do something the last two years instead of us being focused on this Signal chat, which there was no classified information given out. The conversation was a thoughtful conversation, and the attack was extremely successful.”

He added, “Tell me where the location was that. What part of the region wasn’t at? What part of the world was this at? We have a lot of conflicts and issues going around the world from Africa to anywhere in the Middle East to even Asia or possibly through Europe. This could have been going on anyplace in the world. There was no specific information except that a target was going to be hit.”

