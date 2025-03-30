MD Gov. Moore: ‘Deeply Disrespectful’ Trump Removing ‘Improper Ideology’

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he found it “deeply disrespectful” that President Donald Trump was allegedly attempting to erase black history by removing “improper ideology” from federal institutions.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about an executive order that President Trump signed this week. He put Vice President Vance in charge of removing, ‘improper ideology from the Smithsonian Institution, museums.’ The order specifically calls out the African-American history and culture museum. Now, you are the only black governor currently serving, only the third ever elected. What do you make of that order?”

Moore said, “I just find it deeply disrespectful that their definition of making America great again is actually challenging some of the things that makes America great in the first place, that we are an ecosystem where we’ve invited people from all around the world to be part of this larger American journey. Loving your country does not mean lying about its history. Loving your country does not mean diminishing those who have helped to make this country so powerful and make America so unique in world history in the first place. So we have got to put a core focus not on eliminating nor erasing history, but on lifting it up, on celebrating it, on understanding that the American mosaic is big and it’s broad and it’s beautiful.”

He added, “That’s one of the things that makes us so powerful that I am standing here. I remember on my inauguration day, I actually started down at the docks in Annapolis, not just because it’s beautiful. I started there because that was one of this country’s first and largest slave ports, and we had a wreath laying, and then we actually marched from the docks to the state house, where I was inaugurated as the first black governor of this of our state. I explain to people, that’s not indoctrination, that’s history. It’s a joint collective history, and it’s one that we should be celebrating.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN