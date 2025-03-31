GOP Rep. Estes: Anyone Saying GOP Trying to Cut Social Security Is ‘Not Telling the Truth’

During an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) argued efforts by Democrats to frame the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk as a move to cut Social Security to give tax breaks for “billionaires” was not being truthful.

Host Maria Bartiromo city remarks made by Sen. Patti Murray (D-WA) to illustrate that point.

“[W]ashington Senator Patty Murray wrote this, ‘The Republican policy on Social Security is to create so much red tape for you that it’s harder to get the benefits you’ve paid into your entire career. Meanwhile, they’ll keep lying about fraud and stealing from you to pass trillions in tax cuts for billionaires,'” Bartiromo said. “Congressman, she is talking about you and your colleagues. Are you lying about this?”

Estes replied, “Well, that’s just not true. I mean, when you look at what’s going on with what we’re trying to accomplish, the DOGE effort, as well as what we’ve started now on Social Security subcommittee, is looking at, how do we eliminate this waste and improper payments? Every dollar we save on waste and improper payments is a dollar that’s available to pay legitimate beneficiaries. So, we want to make sure that happens and that legitimate beneficiaries get their money. Anybody that says Republicans are trying to cut Social Security, they’re just not telling the truth.”

