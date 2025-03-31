Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Furey: Canadians ‘Incredibly Offended’ Trump Questioning Sovereignty

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that Canadians were “incredibly offended” by President Donald Trump’s statements about the country becoming part of the United States.

Furey said, “I was very encouraged for the first time since the president was elected, to hear him refer to our prime minister, regardless of political stripe, our prime minister, our sovereign head of our country, as prime minister once again since December, he’s been referring to that position and that person as governor and that is insulting and offensive to Canadians.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Governor, because he pretends that Canada is going to be the 51st state of the United States. He used to call Prime Minister Trudeau governor, not premier or prime minister. It’s really very, very insulting to Canada indeed. How are Canadians reacting on a personal level to these kinds of comments?”

Furey said, “So it’s incredibly hurtful.”

He added, “Canadians at large are incredibly offended. There is a moment of national unity and pride in the country of Canada that I have not seen in my entire life. I do think that we are worried about the rhetoric from the President of the United States. But make no mistake, the sovereignty of our independent, proud nation will never be jeopardized.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN