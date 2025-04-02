Trish Regan: Cut Government by Ending the DEI Industrial Complex

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Trish Regan Show” host Trish Regan talked about ways to cut the government.

Regan said, “DEI, all the money, they’ve created a whole little infrastructure for themselves. They’re employing — the PhDs in Transgender Studies have to go somewhere, right? So, suddenly, they get a job living off of Uncle Sam. Effectively, they’ve created this, they used to talk about the big military-industrial complex. That’s what that is.”

