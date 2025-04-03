Carney: America Became an Economic Powerhouse Behind a Big Tariff Wall

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed tariffs.

Carney stated, “[W]e built a sustainable economy, we did this thing, starting with Alexander Hamilton, where we said it’s really going to matter that we make things in the United States. … Yeah, we’re going to import stuff, we [were] never not going to buy stuff from abroad, but we were going to make sure that the internal American economy was healthy, could produce a lot, provided jobs…not just for people with graduate degrees, not just for somebody who is going to work on Wall Street, but for people with less education…so that means you need an industrial base. We built that economy…behind a very high tariff wall…it built America into an economic powerhouse.”

