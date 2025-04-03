Carney: Outsourcing of America’s Manufacturing Base Tied to Declining Birth Rate

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed manufacturing jobs.

Carney said that because there are only so many white-collar jobs out there and not enough for everyone, “instead of having people working in productive manufacturing jobs, we have them work in servile, service-sector jobs that don’t promote a future. I actually think it’s…very related to the declining fertility we see in the United States. People don’t have a lot of hope in their own future, much less the future of any children they might have.”

