MSNBC’s Ruhle: Dems Struggled Because the Economy Is ‘Complicated’ and ‘Hard to Explain’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host and NBC News Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle said that Democrats struggled to talk about the economy because “telling the truth about a complicated economy” is “Complicated and nuanced.” And “we don’t have one economy” in such a large country and it’s “hard to explain” all of that.

While discussing Democrats in the 2024 election, Ruhle stated, “They didn’t do a great job talking about the economy. You know why? Because telling the truth about a complicated economy, you know what it is? Complicated and nuanced. And in a country of 330 million people, we don’t have one economy, because, for many of us, we had a very strong economic recovery. But, in parts of the country, we absolutely didn’t. And, for decades, people are saying, this country doesn’t work for me, the government doesn’t work for me. And that’s hard to explain.”

She continued, “Donald Trump misrepresented what he was going to do. And here we are, 73 days in, with disaster train. So, what exactly are our Democrats supposed to learn from this? BS the American people? Scream and shout and offer them something you’re not going to deliver on?”

