Walz: I Celebrate Stock My State Owns Falling Because Musk Is ‘Attacking the Portfolios’ of Minnesotans, It’s Also ‘Personal’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) defended his comments about taking glee in Tesla’s stock — which his state’s retirement fund owns shares of — falling and stated that “It’s a little bit personal.” But it’s also because CEO Elon Musk is “attacking the portfolios of working Minnesotans and working Americans who’ve paid into these programs that he calls a Ponzi scheme.”

Walz said, “It’s a little bit personal. I don’t want to be disingenuous. The guy does bother me. It’s a little bit personal. But look, my beef on this is, is that this guy is out there crying about his portfolio and about stock, why I’m making a comment and my mom’s Social Security check this month is late, that he’s attacking the portfolios of working Minnesotans and working Americans who’ve paid into these programs that he calls a Ponzi scheme. He’s taking it and laughing with his chainsaw about destroying the lives and undermining things and institutions that make life better for Minnesotans. Of course, he doesn’t care about these agencies, because he has all this money. Can you imagine being the richest man in the world and taking offense that I said something about Tesla stock?”

He added, “I am angry with this guy. I’m glad he’s irritated with me. He’s a bully. He’s picking on people that can’t speak up. He’s undermining the basic tenets of this country, all so that he can — an unelected oligarch — run things. It’s outrageous.”

