Ana Navarro: America ‘Stand Up’ Against Trump’s ‘Sick, Cruel’ Deportations

On Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro pleaded with the nation to “stand up” against the Trump administration’s latest deportations.

Navarro said, “I’m glad and grateful we’re talking about this because America cannot get numb to the cruelty being inflicted on the Latino community, specifically by the Trump administration. Look, in my view, these people, mostly men, the ones they sent to El Salvador, are props as part of Donald Trump’s sick, cruel charade.”

She continued, “He built this narrative that there was this gang that was overtaking America and that he was going to send hardened criminals and rapists, monsters to this out of the country, get rid of them. The problem is that finding them and identifying them is not that easy. So then they’re picking up, I mean, understand this, they are disappearing people. Some of these wives and loved ones are finding out that their husbands, that their brothers are in this jail because they happened to see a video that was put out by the government of El Salvador. Can you imagine the grief, the distress, the sadness, the anxiety of a loved one not knowing where your relative is because they’ve been picked up off the street while they’re with the deaf, autistic, 5-year-old U.S. citizen son or because they are disappeared from an ICE appointment? What kind of country is this?”

Navarro added, “America, we cannot let this continue. You have got to stand up. You have got to call your congresspeople.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN