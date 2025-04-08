Cantwell: Congress Has to Stop Trump from Throwing Global Economy into ‘Havoc’

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Congress should reassert its authority to approve tariffs with legislation because President Donald Trump is throwing the global economy into “havoc.”

Cantwell said, “The fact that a president can throw an economy not just ours but a global economy into such havoc without really consulting or talking to Congress who really were the agent of our constituents. And do all of that without any kind of input is just wrong. So we’re saying that Congress should pass this legislation to reassert our control over this trade policy and require the president to get approval for these actions.”

She continued, “As you see, 401Ks have been impacted in the stock market and there’s a lot of Americans that don’t have pensions anymore and have 401K plans. You see the businesses like the retailers and consumer electronics organizations and apparel companies all coming and saying, please, please do something about this. We are still in a period of inflation, and making things more expensive for the consumer is a really, really bad idea.”

Cantwell added, “So our colleagues now are joining discussions about how to reassert our role in this. So the same legislation that Senator Grassley and I introduced was introduced in the House of Representatives with a number of Democrat and Republican co-sponsors. This is after the president threatened his veto. So I think what my colleagues who are listening to their constituents are going to do are going to look for the legislative path to respond to their constituents and say yes, I’m going to try to hold down these costs on you.”

