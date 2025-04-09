Bass: Homeless System ‘Is Broken’, Task Force Investigating It Is ‘Distraction’

During a portion of an interview with Los Angeles’ KNX News Los Angeles City Hall Bureau Chief Craig Fiegener on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reacted to U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli establishing a task force to investigate potential waste and fraud in homelessness funds by stating that “We know the system is broken. This is nothing new.” But the task force “is going to be a complete distraction and disruption, and it’s going to sow doubt amongst the public.”

Bass said, “We know the system is broken. This is nothing new. The point is to fix the system, to transform the system. But having said that, this is going to be a complete distraction and disruption, and it’s going to sow doubt amongst the public. And if we’re ever going to get people off the street, we need to stay focused on that mission, and we absolutely need to transform the system.”

Bass also stated that the question is if Essayli is “going to actually look and study the system and work with us to correct it, or will he go on a fishing expedition that results in actually going after individuals and organizations that really do not need to be treated as though they are criminals?”

