Wasserman Schultz on if Dems Need Message Beyond Opposing Trump: ‘Our Message Has Been Resonating’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded to a question on whether Democrats need a message besides opposing President Donald Trump by stating that “Our message has been resonating.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “59% of likely voters believe the Democratic Party should adopt a more moderate stance. 27% think they should become more liberal. 37% of registered voters say they approved of the party, 36 in February, the lowest approval ratings for the party since March of 2018. Do you guys need a message other than opposing Donald Trump?”

Wasserman Schultz responded, “Our message has been resonating. You can tell by the results of last…Tuesday’s elections, we won a Supreme Court race in Wisconsin that Donald Trump won, statewide, just four months ago. We had much better than ever performance in two Florida congressional districts that Donald Trump won by 37 and 30 points and 15 and 14 points are what my two new colleagues have won by. So, look, consistent, strategic policies that make sense, not slashing Medicaid, cutting Social Security, loading it up to help billionaires, not what voters asked for.”

