NY Times’ Mara Gay: Violating Immigrants’ Due Process ‘Threatens All of Us’

New York Times writer Mara Gay said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that violating due process for anyone, even if they are not citizens, “threatens all of us.”

Gay said, “You know, one of the things that you touched upon, the anger at the town halls from ordinary Americans suggests to me that they have a keen understanding that when you start violating due process for any human beings, even if they are not a citizen, that threatens all of us, that threatens the entire system. And I’m encouraged by that as well. But Kilmar Garcia, I hope that Trump has miscalculated. And to your point, Mika, there’s some evidence that maybe he has, but what concerns me even more, though, is if this is not a constitutional crisis, what does a constitutional crisis then look like?”

She added, “Is this a test case, a trial run for the Trump administration to try and do this with a U.S. citizen, to try and defy Supreme Court orders on Social Security, on DOGE, on any manner of other issues that are at the heart of our democracy for ordinary Americans? So if the system cannot hold now for Kilmer Garcia, will it hold for the rest of us? and that is that is the question that we should be asking.”

