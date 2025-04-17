White House on CA Tariff Suit: Their Own High Taxes Are Hurting the State

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax’s “National Report,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to the President Harrison Fields responded to California’s lawsuit alleging that tariffs are hurting the state by pointing to California’s high taxes of its own and stating that those don’t help the state.

Fields said, “If the governor of California was serious, which he’s not, he’s an unserious individual, he would actually look at the way he’s running the state. I have a question for the governor, do high taxes help the people of his state? The answer is no. Do[es] the EV mandate in which you are forcing Californians to drive an electric vehicle, does that help the state? When your state is suffering from brownouts and blackouts due to the insane energy policies of your state, does that help the people of your state? The answer to all of those three questions is no. So before you start suing the Trump administration, how about you clean up your own backyard and the homelessness in San Francisco, a city in which he was the mayor of?”

He continued, “California has some major problems, which is why a lot of them have left to my home state of Florida. They don’t want to deal with the liberal policies of people like Gavin Newsom. They voted for President Trump. Everything that we’re doing here is constitutional, legal, and we will continue on despite these insane lawsuits. We know the law is on our side.”

