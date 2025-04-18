David Hogg: The Time for James Carville’s ‘Timid’ Politics Is Over

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Democratic strategist James Carville believed in “timid” politics.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Let’s talk about what you did this week raising a lot of eyebrows here in Washington, D.J. You announced this week you’re the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, but you’re raising $20 million to boost primary challengers running in safe Democratic seats against incumbent Democrats.”

He added, “Here’s James Carville.”

Wednesday on CNN, Carville said, “The most insane thing I ever heard is a Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee is spending $20 million running against other Democrats. Aren’t we supposed to run against Republicans?”

Tapper asked, “What’s your response?”

Hogg said, “What’s his plan to deal with our 27% approval rating? That’s my question to him. The fact of the matter is, right now, our party is in a crisis. We are seeing people lose faith in our party. They’re losing faith in democracy across the country and we need to make sure that we’re getting people to vote for Democrats, not simply because we’re not Donald Trump, but because we have a better message, a better option for them. Not simply the the less bad of two options, as I think Carville tries to promote when he says, well, we just shouldn’t say anything. Carville believes in a politics of being timid, of hiding. I believe in fighting, and that is what people want to see right now from the Democratic Party.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN