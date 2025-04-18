Dingell: Trump Is Attacking Freedom of Speech, Religion, Press ‘Every Single Day’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) claimed on Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Trump administration was attacking the freedoms of speech, religion and the press.

Co-host Pamala Brown said, “You talk about due process, that brings me to the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen was able to finally get a face to face meeting with him. The administration admitted that he was wrongly deported to El Salvador. Where do you think this goes from here?”

Dingell said, “You know, I don’t know where it goes. I’m glad that the senator was able to see him yesterday.”

She continued, “I did three town halls in a 24 hour period. One was in a very conservative part of my district that voted for Trump, one was with seniors and one was with young people in a high school. The question they all asked me at the very beginning is, what do you do when the president ignores the courts? How do we protect our constitution? I had people of all kinds of different beliefs and principles asking me that question. We’re going to fight hard. This was a Supreme Court — when is the last time anybody can remember the Supreme Court voting unanimously? This is a constitutional issue for this country.”

Dingell added, “I think that right now we have to worry about freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press, you all are under attack, and due process every single day.”

