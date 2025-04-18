Homan on Deportation Efforts: ‘The American People Voted for This’

During Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump border czar Tom Homan insisted that the current deportation effort was what Americans voted for when they elected President Donald Trump.

Homan told host Joe Scarborough that so-called asylum seekers overwhelm the system by playing the long game and were abusing it.

“The American people voted for this,” Homan declared. “American people voted for Donald Trump. This is number one issue. A vast majority of Americans want illegal aliens removed from this country. And it’s done humanely. However, we got to remember this. There are millions of people standing in line taking their tests, doing their background investigation, paying their fees to be part of the greatest nation on earth. They’re sitting in the back seat while 10.5 million illegal aliens came to this border, entered this country illegally, which is a violation of law. There’s a right way and right way to come to this country legally. The people came across. They call them asylum seekers, but you and I both know, if you look at immigration court data, nine out of 10 of those so-called asylum seekers will end up with the order of removal.”

He continued, “They overwhelm the system on purpose. Why? Because they know it’s going to take five, seven, nine years to have a hearing, which they will lose. But now they have U.S. citizen kids, now they own equities. Now there may be a Democratic administration in power which will award amnesty. They’re playing the long game, but we’re enforcing laws as enacted by Congress, which you were a member of. We’re not making this up. We’re enforcing the laws on the books, including the Alien Enemies Act, which is an act created by Congress. We’re simply using the laws on the books to make this country safe again.”

