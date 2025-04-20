David Hogg: Trump Administration Showing They ‘Do Not Care About the Rule of Law’

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Trump administration was showing it did “not care about the rule of law.”

FORMER RNC CHAIR REINCE PRIEBUS: They’ve got no — well, he said they’ve got no message. They’ve got no movement. They’ve got no leader. I mean, it doesn’t get any worse than that. I mean, you’re defending Harvard. You’re traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members. But here’s the point.

KARL: Alleged.

PRIEBUS: You’re taking $20 million, if I’m looking at someone, my vice chair, the RNC taking $20 million for another effort, it’s $20 million out of the DNC’s pocket. You can’t be on the board of the fishing and forest company and on Greenpeace at the same time. There are places for —

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Can I make one —

BRAZILE: I think David was right.

HOGG: Let me push back against that. This was not an MS-13 gang member and you damn well know that.

PRIEBUS: Oh, come on.

HOGG: He was not. And the only — the administration —

PRIEBUS: So keep defending this guy.

(CROSSTALK)

HOGG: We are a land of law and order, and this administration is repeatedly showing time and time again, they do not care about what the Supreme Court says. They do not care about the rule of law. And you cannot defend sending people to another country where they don’t have rights. He being denied council.

(CROSSTALK)

PRIEBUS: Most Americans think that all illegal immigration should be deported, by the way. So you’re losing your effort. So if you want to try to defend the constitutionality of deporting an illegal immigrant that’s here —

(CROSSTALK)

PRIEBUS: He’s here illegally. The Intel community — every Intel community agency and the White House say he is a member of MS-13.

KARL: Hey, Reince, right. OK. Right. You made your point.