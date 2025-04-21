Dem Rep. Frost: Trump’s Refusal to Bring Abrego Garcia Back a ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that the Trump Administration’s refusal to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States is a “constitutional crisis.”

Frost said, “The Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of this man to the United States, and they are refusing to do so.”

He continued, “It just shows that they have no regard for the rule of law. And they can talk all they want on Fox News and spill all the BS they want. The fact of the matter is it was their administration, when all this started, that admitted that they made a mistake in court documents, speaking of this report, that they made a mistake, that’s the whole reason this decision was handed down.”

Frost added, “They’re trying to appeal things left and right, but the fact of the matter is right now, they are not obeying a Supreme Court decision. And everyone should be very concerned about this. Of course, this is a constitutional crisis, but also, this is going to have real impact for people across the country. The reason I’m here is because this impacts my constituents. Donald Trump, in the Oval Office, talked about the fact that next, he wants to go for homegrowns. He’s talking about U.S. citizens, sending U.S. citizens here to El Salvador.”

