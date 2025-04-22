The ‘Due Process’ Hoax: Democrats’ Latest Abrego Garcia Talking Point Exposed

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the debate over deporting illegal immigrants and levels of due process.

Marlow stated, “[W]e’re seeing some interesting re-framing going on from Stephen Miller and the White House. He’s flipped the script. He’s saying this isn’t due process, what the left wants is infinity process that keeps illegals here forever.”

