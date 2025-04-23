Behar: Trump’s Baby Bonus Plan Meant to Increase ‘White Children’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s plan to offer financial assistance to new mothers is to increase the number of “white children.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I want to reframe the issue a little bit because when I look at something like this, these proposals, I want to know why and I want to know who is making them. And so when I looked into that, they’re saying that the U.S. birth rate is declining, however, in 2024 there was a 1% increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. Aha! So, they don’t seem to be concerned about that increase. They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations.

BEHAR: Say it.

HOSTIN: No, I think I’ve said enough.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: What is that based on though?

BEHAR: White children, I’ll say it.

HOSTIN: Well, it’s just based on a study. The other thing —

GRIFFIN: Have they said that anywhere? I feel like, just to be fair.

BEHAR: Fair to who?

GRIFFIN: Have they said that this is to target only white families?

HOSTIN: Oh, I didn’t say that. You have to read the stats.

BEHAR: It’s in between the lines. They’re not going to say it.

HOSTIN: I just gave the stats. I’m just giving facts.