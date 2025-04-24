Breitbart’s Frances Martel: Hopeless Chinese Youth a Critical Weakness in Tariff Talks

The reality for youth in China is bleak: diminished marriage prospects after decades of a murderous “one-child” policy, record-high youth unemployment, a collapsing real estate market, and a manufacturing sector fueled by slavery offering no jobs.

While China is the world’s second-largest economy and holds significant economic leverage over the world, its people do not benefit from that leverage, Breitbart International News editor Frances Martel explained in a virtual class with Empower U America, a free university based in Ohio.

In “Inside China Today: The Social, Political, and Economic Situation,” Martel discusses everything from millennial disenchantment with communism to a political takeover of a Chinese reality TV show aimed at diminishing the influence of South Korean popular music. Go beyond the statistics and state media to the reality of trying to build a life in China.

