CNN’s Enten: There Is a ‘Revolt Within the Democratic Party,’ Sirens Should Be Going Off

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that there was a “revolt” with Democratic Party voters who “hate” what the leaders are doing.

Enten said, “This, I think, is a revolt, a revolt that is going on within the Democratic Party right now, Democrats and their leaders. I mean, take a look nationally, hello. Democrats on Dem leaders in Congress, the belief that they will do the right thing when it comes to the economy last year at this time, 80% believe that the Democratic leaders in Congress would do the right thing when it comes to the economy. Keep in mind, this is Democrats. Look at where we are now. That number. has been slashed in half to just 39%. Holy Toledo. That is the lowest number by far in Gallup polling, the lowest previous was just 60%, which is 21 points higher than this. Democrats hate, hate, hate, hate what their congressional leaders are doing in Washington right now on the key issue of the day right now, the economy and their confidence has fallen through the floor.”

On the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Enten said, “I never thought I’d see the day in which just 52% of New York Democrats would view Chuck Schumer unfavorably. It’s almost unfathomable.”

He added, “This screams, siren should be going off, primary challenge, primary challenge, primary challenge. When you’re a Democrat in New York and these are your ratings, this is a big wake up call if you’re Chuck Schumer.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN