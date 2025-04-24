Harvard Pres.: ‘We Have a Real Problem with Antisemitism’, Other Admin. Critiques Are Right

Video Source: MSNBC

Holt asked, “Is this really about antisemitism?”

Garber responded, “I would say that, at Harvard, we have a real problem with antisemitism. We take it very seriously, and we’re trying to address it. There’s no doubt about the severity of that problem. We don’t really see the relationship to research funding at Harvard and other universities. They are two different issues.”

Garber also stated that “What they are indicating is that they want to directly review who we hire on our faculty. That has implications for what kinds of views can be expressed on campus. They also want to be able to tell us who we need to fire. And they also want to intervene in our admissions processes. That is what we are objecting to.”

Garber also said that the school is “committed to addressing the problems that the federal government has raised, to addressing the criticisms, and to ensuring that we are a place where speech can thrive, where learning can thrive, where nobody feels excluded on our campus, and where we can fulfill our broad mission to the country.”

