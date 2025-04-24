Murphy: We Are in a ‘National Fight’ Against GOP’s ‘Destruction of Democracy’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Democrats were in a “national fight” against Republicans’ “destruction of democracy.”

Murphy said, “This is a national fight and Republicans think that they can get away with this thievery, this corruption, this destruction of democracy by hiding. We have some really important votes coming before the Senate and the House this summer. Republicans are planning to vote on this bill that would throw millions of people off their health care, including lots of them here in North Carolina in order to fund a tax cut for the billionaire class. People who don’t need it.”

He continued, “Republicans are kind of hoping that in their backyard, their constituents won’t hear about the truth because they’re refusing to hold town halls. So Maxwell and I are committed this spring and this summer to be all over the country and hold town halls where Republicans won’t. We only need to convince 3 or 4 Republicans in the House and the Senate to vote no against these cuts to save a lot of lives.”

Murphy added, “We are here in North Carolina because there are a couple of swing votes here in the Senate and in the House that might save a whole bunch of lives if they do the right thing when this bill to cut medicaid and fund tax cuts for billionaires comes before the House and the Senate.”

