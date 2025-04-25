Dem WI Rep.: Dugan Did ‘What All of Us Will Be Called to Do’ 

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Wisconsin State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D) said Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days and weeks and months to come, and it’s standing up for people in our community that are being targeted by the Trump regime.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “[H]ow far is she willing to go? If it means serving time in jail, if it ever gets to that sort of thing, is that something you think she’d be willing to do?”

Clancy responded, “I’m not going to speculate as to whether or not she’s willing to serve time in jail. It is absolutely ludicrous that these charges were brought to begin with. Somebody had just asked me this morning, what can we do to support Judge Dugan? And I said, well, obviously, there aren’t going to be charges brought because she hasn’t done anything wrong. And several hours later, she was in handcuffs. So, this is not something that anybody anticipated.”

He continued, “I think nobody’s trying to be a hero here, but Judge Dugan is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days and weeks and months to come, and it’s standing up for people in our community that are being targeted by the Trump regime.”

